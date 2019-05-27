West Bengal 12th Result 2019 declared. Direct link to check WBCHSE 12th board marks here

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the results of West Bengal 12th board exam 2019. 86.92% students have passed the West Bengal 12th exam 2019.

Declaring the results on Monday morning here on Monday, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) president, Mahua Das said that pass percentage was higher this year compared to the last year’s figure of 83.75%.

Initially, the website of WBCHSE crashed due to heavy traffic. Candidates can check their results at wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in

Here’s a direct link to check the West Bengal 12th results 2019.

“The results will be available at the website of the council which is wbchse.nic.in. “Candidates will also be able to check their results through SMS send either to 5676750 or 58888. Candidates will be able to collect their marksheets from their respective schools on the same day,” the WBCHSE official said.

This year the Class 12 boar examinations in West Bengal started from February 26 and the last date of examination was March 13.

With inputs from Sumanta Ray Chaudhuri

First Published: May 27, 2019 11:12 IST