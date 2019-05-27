West Bengal 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: WBCHSE to declare results today at 11 am

West Bengal 12th Result 2019 Live Updates: The wait is over. West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results of West Bengal 12th Result 2019 today, May 27 at 11 am.

West Bengal 12th Result 2019 can be checked at wbchse.nic.in. Over 8 lakh students had appeared for the West Bengal 12th exam 2019.

Candidates will be able to check their West Bengal 12th Result 2019 on the official website at wbchse.nic.in after it is declared.

This year the Class 12 board examinations in West Bengal was conducted from February 26 to March 13.

This year the total number of candidates appearing in the examination stands at 8,16,243. Last year, the number of aspirants was 8,07,345. This year the number of girl aspirants was 63,413 more than the number of boys.

