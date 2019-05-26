WBCHSE 12th Result 2019: Where and how to check West Bengal 12th Board Results at wbchse.nic.in

Over 8 lakh candidates will get their West Bengal 12th Result 2019 today. West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the scores of West Bengal 12th Result 2019 tomorrow at 11 am.

This year the total number of candidates appearing in the examination stands at 8,16,243. Last year, the number of aspirants was 8,07,345. This year the number of girl aspirants was 63,413 more than the number of boys.

Candidates will be able to check their West Bengal 12th Result 2019 on the official website at wbchse.nic.in.

Follow these steps to check your West Bengal 12th Results 2019

Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in

On the homepage, find a link that reads West Bengal 12th Result 2019

Click on the link. A login page will open

Key in your roll number and name to check your result

Your West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

West Bengal 12th Result 2019 can also be checked via SMS

SMS - WB12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

This year the Class 12 boar examinations in West Bengal started from February 26 and the last date of examination was March 13.

First Published: May 26, 2019 15:07 IST