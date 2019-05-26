West Bengal 12th Result 2019: WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik results tomorrow

West Bengal WBCHSE Result: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results for Uccha Madhyamik or the Class 12 board examination, 2019 tomorrow on May 27 at 11 am. The result will be declared in a record time of 78 days.

“This time we will be coming out of the results within a record time of 78 days from the last date of examinations,” a senior official of WBCHSE said.

He also said that the West Bengal WBCHSE results will be declared on May 27 at 11 am. “The results will be available at the website of the council which is wbchse.nic.in. “Candidates will also be able to check their results through SMS send either to 5676750 or 58888. Candidates will be able to collect their marksheets from their respective schools on the same day,” the WBCHSE official said.

This year the WBCHSE Class 12 board examinations in West Bengal was conducted from February 26 to March 13.

A total number of candidates appearing in the examination stands at 8,16,243. Last year, the number of aspirants was 8,07,345. This year the number of girl aspirants was 63,413 more than the number of boys.

First Published: May 26, 2019 12:35 IST