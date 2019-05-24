West Bengal Class 12 Result 2019 date: WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik results on May 27

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results for Uccha Madhyamik or the Class 12 board examination, 2019 on May 27.

“This time we will be coming out of the results within a record time of 78 days from the last date of exminations,” a senior official of WBCHSE said.

He also said that the results will be declared on May 27 at 11 AM. “The results will be available at the website of the council which is wbchse.nic.in. “Candidates will also be able to check their results through SMS send either to 5676750 or 58888. Candidates will be able to collect their marksheets from their respective schools on the same day,” the WBCHSE official said.

This year the Class 12 boar examinations in West Bengal started from February 26 and the last date of examination was March 13.

This year the total number of candidates appearing in the examination stands at 8,16,243. Last year, the number of aspirants was 8,07,345. This year the number of girl aspirants was 63,413 more than the number of boys.

Like Class 10 board examinations, some stringent restrictions were imposed to prevent leaking of question papers through Whatsapp. WBCHSE authorities issued caution that bring in any kind of electrical gadgets within the examination hall might even result into cancellation of the registration of the candidate concerned.

Three invigilators were assigned for each examination hall and one of them was mobile invigilator. In 2018, the pass percentage of Class 12 board examination in West Bengal was 83.75%.

First Published: May 24, 2019 16:29 IST