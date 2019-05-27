West Bengal 12th Result 2019: WBCHSE Result will be declared today. Check board result at wbchse.nic.in

It’s the result day. West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results of West Bengal 12th Result 2019 today, May 27 at 11 am.

Follow West Bengal 12th Result 2019 LIVE UPDATES

Candidates will be able to check their West Bengal 12th Result 2019 on the official website at wbchse.nic.in after it is declared.

Candidates can also check their results through SMS.

SMS - WB12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

This year the Class 12 board examinations in West Bengal started from February 26 and the last date of examination was March 13.

This year the total number of candidates appearing in the examination stands at 8,16,243. Last year, the number of aspirants was 8,07,345. This year the number of girl aspirants was 63,413 more than the number of boys.

Like Class 10 board examinations, some stringent restrictions were imposed to prevent leaking of question papers through Whatsapp. WBCHSE authorities issued caution that bring in any kind of electrical gadgets within the examination hall might even result into cancellation of the registration of the candidate concerned.

Three invigilators were assigned for each examination hall and one of them was mobile invigilator. In 2018, the pass percentage of Class 12 board examination in West Bengal was 83.75%.

First Published: May 27, 2019 07:12 IST