Home / Education / West Bengal class 10 and 12 exam 2021 schedule released, here’s direct link

West Bengal class 10 and 12 exam 2021 schedule released, here’s direct link

West Bengal class 10 and 12 exam 2021: Students can check the date sheet for West Bengal Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 online at wbsed.gov.in.

education Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 17:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal class 10 and 12 exam 2021.
West Bengal class 10 and 12 exam 2021.(HT file )
         

West Bengal class 10 and 12 exam 2021: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for Classes 10 and 12 board examinations 2021 on its official website.

Students can check the date sheet for West Bengal Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 online at wbsed.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the West Bengal Class 10 examination is scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10, 2021. Class 12 examination will be conducted from June 15 to 30, 2021. One paper will be conducted each day from 11:45 am to 3 pm for Class 10 and from 10 am to 1:15 pm for Class 12.

West Bengal class 10 date sheet 2021

West Bengal class 12 date sheet 2021

The exams for class 10 and 12 are usually held between February and March every year, but the 2021 tests have been deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

