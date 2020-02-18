West Bengal GDS Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 2021 vacancies begins at appost.in

education

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 17:50 IST

West Bengal Postal Circle has invited online applications for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment on February 18, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for West Bengal Postal Circle GDS recruitment online at appost.in on or before March 18, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2021 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak to the Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevak posts.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 18 to 40 years old as on February 18, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

• A candidate should have the Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board.

• The Candidate passed Xth class examination in first attempt will be treated as meritorious against those passed compartmentally.

• The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.