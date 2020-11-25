e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / West Bengal govt accepts expert panel’s recommendation to reduce syllabus for classes 10th and 12th for 2020-21

West Bengal govt accepts expert panel’s recommendation to reduce syllabus for classes 10th and 12th for 2020-21

The West Bengal government has accepted the recommendations of an expert panel to reduce the curriculum at secondary and higher secondary levels due to the pandemic, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said Wednesday.

education Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 17:56 IST
PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
Kolkata
The syllabus reforms committee, the secondary board and higher secondary councils have suggested changes in the Madhyamik (class 10) and Uchha Madhyamik (class 12) curriculum for the 2020-21 academic year due to the COVID-19 situation.
The syllabus reforms committee, the secondary board and higher secondary councils have suggested changes in the Madhyamik (class 10) and Uchha Madhyamik (class 12) curriculum for the 2020-21 academic year due to the COVID-19 situation.(HT file)
         

The West Bengal government has accepted the recommendations of an expert panel to reduce the curriculum at secondary and higher secondary levels due to the pandemic, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said Wednesday.

The syllabus reforms committee, the secondary board and higher secondary councils have suggested changes in the Madhyamik (class 10) and Uchha Madhyamik (class 12) curriculum for the 2020-21 academic year due to the COVID-19 situation, Chatterjee told reporters.

“We have accepted their report for reducing the syllabus load at the secondary and higher secondary levels,” the minister said.

An official of the syllabus reforms committee said, there will be a 30-35 per cent cut in the course load at the secondary and higher secondary levels.

In reply to a question, Chatterjee said, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare, at an appropriate time, dates for holding next year’s secondary and higher secondary exams.

The minister indicated there was no “immediate possibility” of opening state-run or private schools.

The department of school education will ensure that “schools take necessary measures for maintaining COVID-19 safety norms before they reopen”, he said.

tags
top news
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Chennai airport shuts operations as Cyclone Nivar nears
Chennai airport shuts operations as Cyclone Nivar nears
Top Chinese vaccine maker seeks govt nod to market Covid-19 shots
Top Chinese vaccine maker seeks govt nod to market Covid-19 shots
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
Centre issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines, lists stricter rules for containment zones
Centre issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines, lists stricter rules for containment zones
Youth wing chief of Mehbooba Mufti’s party arrested in terror case
Youth wing chief of Mehbooba Mufti’s party arrested in terror case
Sublime and great to watch: Smith names two Sachin shots he admired
Sublime and great to watch: Smith names two Sachin shots he admired
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In