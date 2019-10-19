e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

West Bengal govt gives nod to conduct students’ union polls after 2 years

The Higher Education Department has already sent a letter to the vice-chancellors of four unitary universities - Jadavpur University, Presidency University, Rabindra Bharati University and Diamond Harbour Women’s University - to conduct student union elections.

education Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
(Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)
         

After putting student union polls on hold for over two years in all the colleges and universities in the state, the West Bengal government has decided to allow the institutes to conduct elections whenever they deem appropriate, state minister Partha Chatterjee said.

The Higher Education Department has already sent a letter to the vice-chancellors of four unitary universities - Jadavpur University, Presidency University, Rabindra Bharati University and Diamond Harbour Women’s University - to conduct student union elections.

Unitary universities are varsities that act as a single unit without any affiliated college under it.

“We have issued a notification to hold students’ union elections in the unitary universities. The schedule of the polling will be decided by the university administration concerned,” Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

“We will hold elections in all the colleges shortly.

We are waiting for clearance from the administration and the police,” he said.

Enquired about the time for holding the elections, Chatterjee said it depends on when the clearance is given and definitely not when examinations would be there.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday termed the move as positive and said the state government should ensure students union elections in all the universities and colleges.

Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the students’ wing of the ruling TMC, and the Arts Faculty Students’ Union of the Jadavpur University welcomed the government’s move.

The students of Jadavpur and Presidency universities had staged demonstrations in 2017 and 2018 demanding that the students’ union polls be held.

In a bid to contain campus violence in college and universities, the Mamata Banerjee government in June 2017 had mulled an idea to bring in “apolitical students councils” instead of student unions with political affiliations in all the educational institutions across the state.

Several instances of clashes between supporters of the TMCP and the Student Federation of India, the student wing of the CPI-M have marred student body elections before June 2017.

Incidents of assault on teachers, professors and principals of schools and colleges had also been reported from various parts of the state in the last few years.

No students’ union elections have been held in any college or university in the state since the middle of 2017.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 09:08 IST

tags
top news
Pressure on Pak, they have to act: Army chief after FATF warns Islamabad
Pressure on Pak, they have to act: Army chief after FATF warns Islamabad
India-US bilateral defence trade to reach $18 billion this year: Pentagon
India-US bilateral defence trade to reach $18 billion this year: Pentagon
83-year-old PMC Bank depositor dies; had no funds for heart surgery
83-year-old PMC Bank depositor dies; had no funds for heart surgery
INDvSA Live: Pujara departs for duck, Kohli out in the middle
INDvSA Live: Pujara departs for duck, Kohli out in the middle
Indrani Mukerjea paid $5 mn to Chidambarams in bribe: CBI chargesheet
Indrani Mukerjea paid $5 mn to Chidambarams in bribe: CBI chargesheet
Indian tourist detained in Bhutan for desecrating Buddhist ‘chorten’
Indian tourist detained in Bhutan for desecrating Buddhist ‘chorten’
Rs 500 crore seized from self-styled godman’s ashrams, biz groups
Rs 500 crore seized from self-styled godman’s ashrams, biz groups
‘Narendra Modi has no understanding of economics’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Narendra Modi has no understanding of economics’: Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News