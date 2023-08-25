West Bengal Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 169 Sub-Inspector posts from Aug 29

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. The application process will commence on August 29 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 18. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. WBPRB Invites Online Applications for Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Posts in Kolkata Police 2023(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

WB Police Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 169 vacancies of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police – 2023.

WB Police Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be less than 20 years and not more than 27 years as on January 1, 2023.

WB Police Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

WB Police Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹270 for applicants from all categories (with the exception of SC/ST applicants from West Bengal alone), while the SC/ST applicant fee is ₹20.

WB Police Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates will be able to submit their application using the websites of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (https://wbpolice.gov.in) and Kolkata Police (kolkatapolice.gov.in).

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.

