West Bengal Police staff officer cum instructor admit card 2020 released at wbpolice.gov.in

education

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 13:44 IST

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on Saturday released the admit card for the preliminary examination for the post of Staff Officer cum Instructor on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at wbpolice.gov.in.

WBPRB will be conducting the preliminary examination on March 29, 2020, from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 PM, at various centres spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit cards to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the “Recruitment” tab, and then click on the link that reads, “Get details for the recruitment to the post of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal 2019”

3.A new webpage will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link available to download the e-Admit card

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The admit card will appear on the display screen

8.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.