Withhold institute of eminence status of Proposed Jio Institute - ABVP to Centre

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to” withhold” the Institution of Eminence (IoE) status of the proposed Jio institute till it established a full-fledged campus in lines with the requisite standards of the Commission.

The ABVP submitted a memorandum on “pertinent issues in university-system and higher education” in the country with the UGC chairperson Dhirendra Pal Singh.

The memorandum mentioned 21 agenda points including the UGC’s decision of granting IoE tags to six higher educational institutes. “The idea of giving academic freedom to finest institutions in the country is welcomed. But declaration of the Jio institute in this category should be withheld till it establishes its full-fledged campus in lines with the requisite standards of the UGC,” ABVP’s national general secretary Ashish Chauhan said in the memorandum.

The students’ body further said that the UGC should come up with certain special guidelines to grant IoE tag to private universities. “For private institutes, the UGC needs to come up with certain special guidelines for granting the IoE tag…Multidisciplinary central or state universities catering to larger number of students rather be considered for the Institute of Eminence status under public universities category,” it said.

Jio institution was granted the IoE tag by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry and the UGC in July under the “Greenfield category”. Besides, Indian Institutes of Technology Delhi and Bombay, the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) and the Manipal Academy of Higher Education were given the tag.

Chauhan said that the proposal is made keeping “students’ interests” in mind.

“The institution of eminence is such a progressive idea and we want large number of students to get benefits out of it. There are apprehensions among students regarding Jio institute getting this. So, we decided to raise this with the UGC,” he said.

Besides, the ABVP demanded scholarships and financial assistance for students, transparency in teacher recruitment process, women education and promotion of Yoga and NCC in the educational institutions in the memorandum.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 08:11 IST