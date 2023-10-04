News / Education / World Teachers' Day 2023 tomorrow; know history, significance, this year's theme

World Teachers' Day 2023 tomorrow; know history, significance, this year's theme

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 04, 2023 11:34 AM IST

World Teachers' Day marks the adoption of an UNESCO recommendation regarding rights of teachers.

World Teachers' Day or International Teachers day 2023 celebrations will take place tomorrow, October 5. A joint initiative of the World Teachers' day is a joint initiative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International, this day marks the adoption of an UNESCO recommendation regarding rights of teachers.

The 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation on the status of teachers sets benchmarks regarding their rights and responsibilities, standards of their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions. The first World Teachers' Day celebrations took place in 1994.

World Teachers' Day 2023 celebrations

As per UNESCO, the theme for this year is “The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage.”

“The 2023 celebrations will aim to put the importance of stopping the decline in the number of teachers and then starting to increase that number at the top of the global agenda. Through various activities, they will advocate for a dignified and valued teaching profession, analyse their challenges, and showcase inspiring practices to attract, retain and motivate teachers and educators. It will also examine the ways in which education systems, societies, communities, and families recognise, appreciate, and actively support teachers,” UNESCO said in its official statement.

Teachers' Day in India

While World Teachers' Day falls on October 5, India observes its own Teachers' Day on September 5. The event is to honor second President of the country Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary falls on the same day.

