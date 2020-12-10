XAT 2021: XLRI admissions registration closing today, here’s direct link to apply

education

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 14:07 IST

XAT 2021:The online registration window for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 \ for candidates seeking admission in XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur and Delhi- NCR campus will close on Thursday, December 10. Candidates can apply online at xatonline.in.

XLRI will hold the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on January 3, 2021. The duration of XAT 2021 will be three hours from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam will be held in online mode.

89 institutes across India accepts XAT scores for their respective admission process.

Xavier Aptitude Test 2021: Important Dates

XAT 2021 Registration Starts --- Sep 12, 2020 Saturday

XAT 2021 Registration End ------ December 10, 2020

Admit card download------ Dec 20, 2020 onwards

XAT Exam 2021------ Jan 03, 2021, Sunday from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

According to the official website, GMAT registration process will end on December 31.

Eligibility:

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university to apply for the exam. The applicant must have completed their final exam by June 10, 2021.

XAT 2021 will be conducted at 185 centres all across India in the following cities :

Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bokaro Steel City, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.