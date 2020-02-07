XLRI’s average package goes up to ₹24.30 lakh per annum for school of management

Feb 07, 2020

XLRI - Xavier School of Management on Wednesday achieved 100% placements for the outgoing batch of 2018-20 with highest international offer of ₹58.5 lakh per annum (LPA) and multiple domestic offers of ₹50 LPA here on Wednesday.

All 359 candidates secured offers through the final recruitment process within two days of campus placement drive for XLRI’s flagship programs — 2-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management, Human Resource Management and 2-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management, Business Management. The final recruitment process saw participation from 108 recruiters with 362 domestic and international offers, inclusive of 24 new final recruiters.

Fr J Christie, Director of XLRI said, “We are happy to announce that this year’s placement season has once again witnessed remarkable success despite the longish economic slowdown. We attribute the excellent placements this year as an affirmation by the industry of the high-standard of management-centric education that we strive to deliver to our students.”

The median salary offered to the batch this year saw an increase to ₹23 LPA from ₹21 LPA in 2019, while the average salary went up to ₹24. 30 LPA from ₹22.35 LPA in 2019. The students got various domestic offers at ₹50 LPA from banking, financial and insurance (BFSI) sector. The highest international offer stood at ₹58.5 LPA from sales and marketing (S&M) domain.

New finals recruiters included companies such as Arga Investment Company, Tolaram Group, M H Alshaya, Myntra, Power Finance Corporation, Delhivery, JCB, Thoucentric, Welspun, Diageo, Varroc, CK Birla, amongst others. PSUs like Power Finance Corporation and GAIL also participated in the campus placement.