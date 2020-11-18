XLRI to accept GRE, GMAT scores for admissions to Executive PGDM General Programme

education

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 17:31 IST

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has announced that it will accept GRE scores apart from GMAT and XAT scores for admission to its Executive PGDM (General) program from this year onwards. In a press statement released on Wednesday, the institute further said that the GMAT scores acceptance period has been extended to five years (GMAT score validity from December 1, 2015 to December 31, 2020).

The admissions are open for the 15-month full-time residential General Management Programme Executive PGDM (General) and the last date for registration is November 30.

Eligibility

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree of minimum three years duration in any discipline (from a recognised institution) with at least 5 years of managerial/supervisory experience by March 31, 2021. PGDM (GMP) candidates may choose to apply through XAT 2021 or GMAT.

“Knowledge and continuous learning is the mainstay amongst progressive organisations of today. To satisfy this thirst for knowledge and to become a learning organization, XLRI has evolved a fifteen-month consolidated program in general management with the objectives of providing the practicing managers a substantial exposure to theoretical foundations in management as well as to provide them a holistic perspective of business in such a way that they are not only equipped with tools and techniques to perform their task effectively but also to shoulder greater responsibilities in the future as they move up the organizational hierarchy,” XLRI Director Fr. P. Christie S.J. said according to the press statement

The registration details are available at https://www.xlri.ac.in/info/pgdm-gmp/index.html