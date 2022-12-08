Home / Elections / AAP's Isudan Gadhvi leading, Gopal Italia trailing as votes are counted

AAP's Isudan Gadhvi leading, Gopal Italia trailing as votes are counted

elections
Published on Dec 08, 2022 08:53 AM IST

Gujarat elections 2022: Isudhan Gandhvi was the AAP's CM candidate, picked after popular choice.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi. (AFP Photo)
Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi. (AFP Photo)
BySwati Bhasin

The Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate for Gujarat is leading in his constituency - Khambalia - while the party's Gujarat unit chief is trailing. Italia is contesting from the Katargam in the Surat district. The poll performance of both the leaders is being keenly watched with the AAP having held an extensive campaign in the state. Even as Gadhvi had predicted win for his party in more than 100 of 182 seats in the state, early trends showed that AAP was leading in less than 10 seats.

As counting of votes began at 8 am in Gujarat, which is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah, the BJP had gained in more than 110 seats with the Congress at the second spot. The Congress, however, is likely to get fewer votes as compared to the 2017 elections.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

