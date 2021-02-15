IND USA
According to a notification issued by the SEC, the counting of votes polled in the elections to 12 Municipal Corporations, including Greater Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, and 75 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats would be taken up on March 14. In this file picture, People are seen thronging the RK Beach during sunset, in Visakhapatnam. (PTI Photo)
According to a notification issued by the SEC, the counting of votes polled in the elections to 12 Municipal Corporations, including Greater Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, and 75 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats would be taken up on March 14. In this file picture, People are seen thronging the RK Beach during sunset, in Visakhapatnam. (PTI Photo)
Andhra Pradesh urban local body polls to be held on March 10

The announcement came amid the ongoing four-phase elections for panchayats in the state of which two had been completed. The remaining phases would be held on February 17 and 21.
PTI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:23 PM IST

Elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) in Andhra Pradesh would be held on March 10, the State Election Commission announced on Monday, eleven months after it suspended the process for the polls mid-way last year in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a notification issued by the SEC, the counting of votes polled in the elections to 12 Municipal Corporations, including Greater Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, and 75 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats would be taken up on March 14.

The announcement came amid the ongoing four-phase elections for panchayats in the state of which two had been completed. The remaining phases would be held on February 17 and 21. After nominations were filed and scrutiny was completed, the commission had on March 15, 2020 suspended the election process for the ULBs for six weeks in view of COVID-19 and later extended it until further orders.

The latest notification said the SEC decided to resume the election process from the stage where it was stopped. Accordingly, it issued notifications on Monday to continue the election process from the stage of withdrawal of candidature and hold the polls on March 10.

