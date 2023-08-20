‘Your Chacha has come, don’t trust Mama': Kejriwal jabs Shivraj Chouhan in poll-bound MP

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took a jibe at Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the poll-bound state.



Referring to ‘mama’ as the CM is called, Kejriwal said,"I got to know there is a 'Mama' in Madhya Pradesh. He has cheated his nephews and nieces, do not trust him. Now your 'Chacha' has come, do not trust your 'Mama', show trust in your 'Chacha'. I will build schools, colleges & hospitals and provide jobs for the youth of Madhya Pradesh."



The Aam Aadmi Party convenor also unveiled the ‘Kejriwal ki Guarantee’ for the state. “I guarantee to provide 24-hour electricity in the state. The people of the state have tried these two parties (Congress and BJP) for the last 75 years, but none of them provided electricity in the state. If you want power supply, vote for AAP and if you want power cut, vote for these two parties”, he was quoted by ANI as saying in Satna. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(X/Aam Aadmi Party)

Kejriwal said his party if voted to power will root out corruption in the state and will ensure that people don't have to make rounds of government offices to get ration cards or licenses.



"Instead, the concerned government officials will go to their doorsteps for providing them with these facilities like in Delhi and Punjab," PTI quoted the Delhi CM as saying.

"If voted to power in MP, the AAP government will implement "teerth darshan yojna" for elderly people who want to go on a pilgrimage at the place of their choice", Kejriwal added.



The chief minister also promised to give ₹1 crore honorarium to soldiers and constables who die in the line of duty among others. He said a separate announcement will be made for farmers and tribals after preparing a detailed plan.



Madhya Pradesh goes to polls at the end of this year.

