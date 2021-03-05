IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / As assembly polls near, Ghulam Nabi Azad says, “Congress’ win a priority, will campaign wherever party invites’
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)
elections

As assembly polls near, Ghulam Nabi Azad says, “Congress’ win a priority, will campaign wherever party invites’

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Friday that a victory for the grand old party in the upcoming state elections was a priority and that he would campaign wherever he would be invited. "The victory of Congress party in the forthcoming state elections is a priority.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:44 PM IST

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Friday that a victory for the grand old party in the upcoming state elections was a priority and that he would campaign wherever he would be invited.

"The victory of Congress party in the forthcoming state elections is a priority. I will be campaigning wherever I will be invited by the party or individual," Azad said as quoted by news agency ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)
elections

Will campaign for party if invited, says Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of elections

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Friday that a victory for the grand old party in the upcoming state elections was a priority and that he would campaign wherever he would be invited. "The victory of Congress party in the forthcoming state elections is a priority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assembly elections in the state will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.
Assembly elections in the state will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.
west bengal assembly election

Left-Cong-ISF alliance in Bengal announces seats to contest in first 2 phases

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:25 PM IST
The Congress and the ISF will come out with the names of their contestants later, their leaders said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said Congress always makes promises but fails to keep them. (ANI Photo)
State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said Congress always makes promises but fails to keep them. (ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

Tea garden workers will look 5,000 financial aid not poll stunts: Assam BJP

ANI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Dass played down Gandhi by comparing her visit with the benefits women workers are receiving from the BJP-ruled state and central governments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee gestures as she arrives to announce the names of the party's candidates for the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Kolkata, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. The eight phased legislative assembly elections in the state are scheduled to begin on March 27. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
Chief Minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee gestures as she arrives to announce the names of the party's candidates for the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Kolkata, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. The eight phased legislative assembly elections in the state are scheduled to begin on March 27. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
west bengal assembly election

After Mamata finalises Nandigram contest, BJP reacts

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Trinamool Congress chief Banerjee claimed this is going to be a “soft election.” “This is a soft election, a smiley election. We will play, we will fight, we will win,” she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: JMM, NCP have declared support for Trinamool, says Mamata

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:18 PM IST
The JMM is Jharkhand's ruling party and the NCP is part of Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance along with the Shiv Sena, who have also declared their support for Banerjee. Both had defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in their respective states to win power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Chennithala denied allegations that the Congress party has weakened in Kerala. In picture - Chennithala (extreme left) arrives for a meeting with the party leaders.(PTI)
Ramesh Chennithala denied allegations that the Congress party has weakened in Kerala. In picture - Chennithala (extreme left) arrives for a meeting with the party leaders.(PTI)
india news

Kerala Assembly Poll 2021: Congress says UDF seat-sharing talks on ‘last lap’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST
“Seat sharing talks are progressing. We are on the last lap. We will finalise the list by today or tomorrow," Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee holds the list of electoral candidates outside the Trinamool Congress party office ahead of the state legislative assembly elections in Kolkata on March 5, 2021. (AFP)
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee holds the list of electoral candidates outside the Trinamool Congress party office ahead of the state legislative assembly elections in Kolkata on March 5, 2021. (AFP)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: TMC releases candidate list, Mamata to contest from Nandigram

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The chief minister announced the names of 291 candidates for the 294 assembly seats, leaving three seats in the hilly regions of north Bengal for her “friends”
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM CM OFFICE** Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Kalighat, in Kolkata, Friday, Feb 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_26_2021_000201A)(PTI)
**EDS: IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM CM OFFICE** Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Kalighat, in Kolkata, Friday, Feb 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_26_2021_000201A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee’s TMC releases candidates’ list for Bengal polls. Details here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee’s TMC faces a fierce battle from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this time which has vowed to get a majority of over 200 seats in West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Both the home minister and the Prime Minister will be visiting Assam multiple times for campaigning. It's a very important and largest state in the Northeast." said Jay Panda(PTI)
“Both the home minister and the Prime Minister will be visiting Assam multiple times for campaigning. It's a very important and largest state in the Northeast." said Jay Panda(PTI)
assam assembly election

BJP leader shares party's strategy for Assam polls, slams Congress-AIUDF tie-up

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • Talking about the BJP's strategy for the Assam election, Jay Panda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have planned multiple campaign visits in the poll-bound state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sahaganj in Hooghly district. (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sahaganj in Hooghly district. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Spotlight on Nandigram again as Mamata to fight Bengal polls from assembly seat

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:01 PM IST
  • TMC releases first list of 291 candidates for West Bengal assembly polls, CM Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, in Chennai, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, in Chennai, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar
tamil nadu assembly election

AIADMK releases 1st list of candidates for Tamil Nadu assembly polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:59 PM IST
The elections across 38 districts of the southern state will be conducted in a single phase on April 2 and the results will be announced on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Amit Shah being felicitated with a huge traditional Assamese Japi (hat) by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and others during BJP's public rally, at Kendukuchi in Nalbari district earlier this year. (File photo)
Union minister Amit Shah being felicitated with a huge traditional Assamese Japi (hat) by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and others during BJP's public rally, at Kendukuchi in Nalbari district earlier this year. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Assam assembly elections: BJP likely to contest 92 seats, AGP 26

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Details of the seat-sharing deal were expected to be announced in Delhi later on Friday. United Peoples Party Liberal and Gana Suraksha Party are likely to get seven and one seats as part of the deal
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Chandigarh lawyer suspected to be receiving substantial amounts in cash from his clients to settle their disputes has been raided by the Income Tax Department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A Chandigarh lawyer suspected to be receiving substantial amounts in cash from his clients to settle their disputes has been raided by the Income Tax Department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
tamil nadu assembly election

I-T Dept detects unaccounted income of 175 crore during Tamil Nadu raids

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Income tax officials have also seized 3 crore cash during raids on two groups of civil contractors in Tamil Nadu
READ FULL STORY
Close
V.K. Sasikala (L), who in 2017 was expelled from her leadership position in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for corruption, pays homage at the statue of AIADMK party founder M.G. Ramachandran in Chennai on February 9, 2021.(AFP)
V.K. Sasikala (L), who in 2017 was expelled from her leadership position in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for corruption, pays homage at the statue of AIADMK party founder M.G. Ramachandran in Chennai on February 9, 2021.(AFP)
tamil nadu assembly election

Experts decode Tamil Nadu assembly election link to VK Sasikala's surprise move

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:55 PM IST
  • In 2017, when VK Sasikala had briefly held the reigns of the party and O Panneerselvam revolted against her, he had the backing of the RSS-BJP combine
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK president MK Stalin and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan sealed a seat-sharing agreement for the assembly election at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI)
DMK president MK Stalin and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan sealed a seat-sharing agreement for the assembly election at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly polls: DMK allots 6 seats to VCK

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:06 AM IST
As expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s statement that she will “step away from politics” is expected to strengthen the party, Opposition parties in the DMK-led alliance want to put up a solidified fight
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP