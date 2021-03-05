As assembly polls near, Ghulam Nabi Azad says, “Congress’ win a priority, will campaign wherever party invites’
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Friday that a victory for the grand old party in the upcoming state elections was a priority and that he would campaign wherever he would be invited.
"The victory of Congress party in the forthcoming state elections is a priority. I will be campaigning wherever I will be invited by the party or individual," Azad said as quoted by news agency ANI.
BJP leader shares party's strategy for Assam polls, slams Congress-AIUDF tie-up
- Talking about the BJP's strategy for the Assam election, Jay Panda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have planned multiple campaign visits in the poll-bound state.
Spotlight on Nandigram again as Mamata to fight Bengal polls from assembly seat
- TMC releases first list of 291 candidates for West Bengal assembly polls, CM Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
I-T Dept detects unaccounted income of ₹175 crore during Tamil Nadu raids
- Income tax officials have also seized ₹3 crore cash during raids on two groups of civil contractors in Tamil Nadu
Experts decode Tamil Nadu assembly election link to VK Sasikala's surprise move
- In 2017, when VK Sasikala had briefly held the reigns of the party and O Panneerselvam revolted against her, he had the backing of the RSS-BJP combine
