Rahul Gandhi to interact with IOC Refinery employees in Assam today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to interact with employees at the IOC Refinery in Assam's Tinsukia on Saturday.
The leader will also address two public meetings -- one in Jorhat at 1 pm and the other in Gohpur at 2.30 pm.
Rahul Gandhi, who is on his two-day visit to Assam will also release the party's manifesto for the poll-bound Assam today at 4.45 pm at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office.
Speaking to ANI Congress Spokesperson AICC in-charge of Media for Assam Polls Gourav Vallabh has said, "We are giving 'five guarantees' to the people of Assam which are the key points of our manifesto and is agreed by the alliance partners too as a part of Common Minimum Program.
He also mentioned that the manifesto will promise no implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Assam.
Other than this, the manifesto of Congress will also mention ₹365 for tea workers, 200 units of free electricity and ₹2000 for housewives a month.
Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting on March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
- As the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, the 15th-16th century saint-scholar and socio-religious reformer, Batadroba is revered by many in Assam.
Rahul Gandhi is in Assam to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the northeastern state