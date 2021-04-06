Assembly Election 2021: Slow start to polling as 4 states, 1 UT vote today

Voting was yet to pick up after the first two hours of polling on Tuesday in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry where assembly elections are being held. According to the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout in assembly elections till 9:54am was 15.33% in Kerala, 6.58% in Tamil Nadu, 6.58% in Puducherry, 14.62% in West Bengal and 12.83% in Assam.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged voters to cast their votes. Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh also appealed to the voters in the four states and one Union Territory to exercise their franchise in record number.

Click here for complete coverage of the assembly elections

"Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. "We appeal to the voters to cast their votes in large numbers in all the places in West Bengal where elections are being held today. Vote and strengthen democracy!" his tweet roughly translated from Bengali read.

Read more: West Bengal: EVMs, VVPATs found at political leader’s house; sector officer suspended

Amit Shah also tweeted in several languages asking people to come out and vote in large numbers.

"I appeal to all the voters of Puducherry to vote in large numbers for a corruption-free and progressive government," Amit Shah tweeted in Tamil. "Only a strong and decisive leadership can make Bengal self-reliant by ensuring peace, prosperity and development in the state. So, be sure to vote and be a partner in the development of Bengal," his tweet roughly translated from Bengali read.

Read more: In Tamil Nadu, Covid-19 patients, those in isolation can vote from 6pm to 7pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also appealed to the voters to vote in record numbers. "Today, the polling for assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry is going on. I urge all the eligible voters to go out in large numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy with enthusiasm," the Defence Minister tweeted.

Rahul and Priyanka also tweeted. "Do cast your votes today - India is counting on you," Rahul tweeted. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also requested people to vote in large numbers for a "strong, progressive and prosperous future". "As polling begins in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, I request my sisters and brothers to go out and vote in large numbers and ensure a strong, progressive and prosperous future for themselves," she tweeted.

Polling began at 7am on Tuesday for 475 of the total 824 assembly constituencies across West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for one of the largest polling days after the parliamentary elections in 2019.