Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Stage set for counting in Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, MP
Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes in all four states will begin at 8 am today with postal ballots being counted first.
Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes is set to take place for assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. The elections are a crucial prelude to the Lok Sabha polls next year. While Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana voted in a single phase, the elections in Chhattisgarh were held in two phases. The counting of votes in all four states will begin at 8 am today with postal ballots being counted first after which the votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be counted.
What you need to know about Rajasthan elections
Elections for 199 of the total 200 seats of the Rajasthan Assembly were held on November 25. Congress is hoping to make a comeback in a state which has not repeated a government in the past three decades as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to unseat the Ashok Gehlot-led government. Exit polls showed a close fight in the state between the two parties.
A look at what exit polls have predicted
What you need to know about Chhattisgarh elections
The elections in Chhattisgarh were held on November 7 for 20 seats and on November 17 for the remaining 90. The Congress won in the 2018 polls securing68 of the 90 seats as the BJP was reduced to just 15 seats. As BJP aims to win in the state, the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has faced corruption charges involving the Mahadev Book App during the election campaign.
What you need to know about Madhya Pradesh elections
Exit polls have kept the ruling BJP ahead of Congress in the state as many bigwigs like chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Union Minister Narendra Singh Toma, Prahlad Singh Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and former chief minister and Congress veteran Kamal Nath are in the fray.
In 2018, Congress emerged as the single largest party but the government collapsed in March 2020.
What you need to know about Telangana elections
Voting for 119 seats in Telangana was held on November 30. Exit polls suggested that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the helm is likely to get only 34–44 seats while the Congress is predicted to win 63–73 seats.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 04:53 AM
Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: What Election Commission said on preparations in Chhattisgarh
Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will commence in all 90 assembly constituencies at 8:00 am. On the arrangements that have been made, the Election Commission said, “90 returning officers, 416 assistant returning officers, 4596 enumerators, and 1699 micro-observers have been appointed for the counting process. The Election Commission of India has appointed 90 counting observers for the 90 assembly constituencies.”
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 04:44 AM
Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress' Gaurav Gogoi on INDIA bloc and how results will impact it
Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi claimed that the people will vote in favour of the Opposition INDIA bloc ahead of the election results of four states. Gaurav Gogoi said, "I believe that the election results in all four states will give a lot of strength to the Opposition alliance. It will be a day reckoning tomorrow for the INDIA partners and I am hopeful that the verdict will set the tone for our victory in the Lok Sabha elections next year. The results tomorrow will give us the momentum to go all-out against the BJP (at the Centre). It will set us on the road to victory in 2024."
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 04:36 AM
Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Former LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's praise for PM Modi ahead of results
BJP leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that while the Congress worked hard during the elections "Prime Minister Narendra is doing great work, which is impacting the country's aspirational and educated youth positively. The central government is doing good work and the BJP-ruled states are doing likewise.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 04:28 AM
Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Virtual semi-final for 2024 Lok Sabha polls?
Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Across four states around 119 million votes have been cast for 639 seats. These will be counted today to conclude a poll exercise- a virtual semi-final for the 2024 general elections. The results will impact poll strategy for the parties in Lok Sabha elections as well.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 04:24 AM
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 04:04 AM
Counting of votes will be held on today in assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.