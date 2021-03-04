Assembly elections 2021: Days ahead of polls, Covid-19 vaccination begins at Election Commission office

As four states and a Union Territory prepare for assembly elections between March and May this year, a vaccination drive to immunise poll officials against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) began at the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.

Former chief election commissioner MS Gill took the first shot of the vaccine, the poll body said in a statement. “Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar will get vaccinated after all the officials and staff at Election Commission have benefitted from the vaccination programme,” it added.

The inoculation campaign began after Arora's recent announcement that all staff on poll duty for the upcoming assembly elections have been declared as ‘frontline workers’ and therefore will be vaccinated before assuming their election duties. “The vaccination would encourage the poll duty officers to perform their duty without any COVID fear,” the top poll body officer had said.

He expressed confidence that the nationwide vaccination drive has made the situation more conducive for conducting elections. A special camp has also been set up at ECI with the provision of doctors, ambulance etc, he added.

Under the special vaccination drive, lakhs of polling officials across these states and Union Territory—West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry—will take the vaccination shots before proceeding on election duty for the upcoming assembly elections.

The poll body had on Wednesday briefed observers about election duty, state-specific issues and Covid-19 guidelines. Arora has directed observers to visit polling booths ahead of elections in order to check facilities, especially for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and women voters.

Over 1,650 observers attended the ECI briefing physically and virtually from nearly 120 remote locations. IAS, IPS, IRS and other central services officers will also be deployed as general, police and expenditure observers, the poll body has said. The CEC also warned the observers of swift and strict actions against anyone found to be lax in performing their duties.

This will be the second round of assembly elections, after Bihar polls in November-December last year, since the Covid-19 pandemic. Nearly 187 million voters across five states will cast their ballots in 824 assembly seats starting March 27. The results of the polls will be announced on May 2.

