Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asked the observers to visit the polling booths ahead of elections.(PTI file photo)
Assembly polls: Election Commission briefs observers about election duty, state specific issues, Covid guidelines

The briefing session that focussed on election planning, security management and SVEEP aspects also made observers aware of the state specific issues and Covid-19 guidelines.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:35 PM IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday met the observers to be deployed for the upcoming assembly elections in four states and in union territory of Puduchery and told them to show exceptional conduct, active intervention and presence to build confidence among the voters, especially in vulnerable areas.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asked the observers to visit the polling booths ahead of elections in order to check due facilities to senior citizens, persons with disabilities and women voters to ensure inclusive elections.

The briefing session that focussed on election planning, security management and SVEEP aspects also made observers aware of the state specific issues and Covid-19 guidelines.

Secretary General of ECI Umesh Sinha, who is also the incharge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections, briefed the observers about the issues of the state and the union territory. Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma, as incharge of Assam elections, briefed about training of personnel and gave inputs on Assam. Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain briefed about the issues of West Bengal and Kerala including IT issues and EVM VVPAT management.

Spokesperson of ECI Sheyphali Sharan briefed the officers on aspects of media certification, monitoring committees and paid news as also social media.

More than 1,650 observers participated in the ECI briefing session physically and virtually from over 120 remote locations. IAS, IPS, IRS and other central services officers will also be deployed as general, police and expenditure observers.

Talking about the Bihar elections during the unprecedented Covid times and the work put in by the observers Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said, "Successful conduct of elections is always a combined feat of field officers and ECI where the observers and special observers also play a vital role. During the forthcoming elections observers will have an additional role in randomisation of forces and its deployment."

Arora also warned the observers that ECI will take swift and strict actions against anyone found to be lax in performing their duties. Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra asked the observers to make all efforts to curb money power or vices of liquor and freebies with complete involvement of all enforcement agencies to make the elections inducement free.

For these elections, the ECI has also extended the option of postal ballot facility to the electors who are marked as Persons with Disabilities (PwD), electors above the age of 80 years, electors employed in notified essential services and electors who are Covid- 19 positive/suspect as certified by competent authority and are in quarantine (home/institutional).

To ensure Covid safety of more than 18 crore voters, over 80,000 polling stations have been established to ensure social distancing norms are followed. Additionally, the ECI has mandated use of sanitisers and masks, thermal scanning of all persons, security personnel to ensure compliance of Covid guidelines and vaccination of all personnel involved in the electoral process.

Besides this, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar informed the officers that they need to be conversant with "legal provisions, instructions and latest circulars of ECI for effective implementation on the ground."

The assembly polls 2021 for which the schedule was announced on February 26 is to be held in four states and one union territory - Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

election commission west bengal assembly elections 2021 tamil nadu assembly elections assam assembly election 2021
