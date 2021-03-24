Assembly elections 2021: TMC may win 160 seats in Bengal, projects opinion poll

Trinamool Congress is likely to win around 160 seats out of 294 seats of the state assembly in the upcoming elections, the Times Now-C Voter opinion poll has projected, giving Mamata Banerjee a clear edge over the BJP. However, the BJP is likely to be breathing on TMC's neck with 112 seats, while the Left, Congress alliance might bag 22 seats, the opinion poll said.

"The survey, in the third week of March, observed a gap between the numbers of actual voting intention and the perception of winnability of political parties in West Bengal. As per the survey, 44.6 per cent of participants perceived that the TMC is likely to grab victory in the West Bengal Assembly Elections, while 36.9 per cent perceived that the BJP will win," Times Now said.

Here is what the Times Now-C Voter opinion poll projected on other state elections

Assam

NDA is projected to get 65-73 seats, though UPA will also give a good fight and will manage 52-60 seats.

Tamil Nadu

The Congress-DMK alliance is projected to win 177 seats, leaving the NDA with 49 projected seats far behind. "A total of 1,513 poll participants were also asked a series of questions regarding the prospects of various candidates and parties, as well as relating to key campaign issues," Times Now reported.

Puducherry

As per the projections, the NDA will sweep the election in Puducherry. The alliance is likely to win 21 of the 30 seats that will go to the polls on April 6. Range wise, the NDA is expected to win between 19 and 23 seats, Times Now reported. The UPA, on the other hand, is expected to win in the range of 7 to 11 seats.

Kerala

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is projected to win 77 seats while the United Democratic Front (UDF) is likely to win around 62 seats.