Home / Elections / Election Commission to announce polls schedule for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam today
The Election Commission of India will announce the poll schedule on Friday evening. (PTI/ File photo)
elections

Election Commission to announce polls schedule for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam today

The Election Commission of India will announce the poll schedule for West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam on Friday. The assembly elections in the five states are slated for April and May.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:19 AM IST

The Election Commission of India will announce the poll schedule for West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam on Friday. The assembly elections in the five states are slated for April and May.

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan being garlanded as he formally joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Malappuram,(PTI)
kerala assembly election

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP

ANI, Malappuram
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Sreedharan joined the party during BJP's ongoing Vijaya Yatra led by Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. (HT archive)
tamil nadu assembly election

With 9 MPs in TN, Congress asks DMK for 54 seats in assembly polls

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:32 AM IST
With elections due in less than two months, former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy and party’s chief of communications Randeep Surjewala held talks with DMK leaders in Chennai. DMK chief Stalin didn’t participate in these talks
DMK chief MK Stalin addresses during a public rally, in Madurai.(ANI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly polls: DMK, Congress fail to reach consensus on seat sharing

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:11 AM IST
A meeting between the two sides took place on Thursday. The Congress expressed its desire to contest over 40 constituencies, but the DMK reportedly offered only 20-25 seats, the people added.
Modi said the way the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led Centre worked with the AIADMK in the state was a “classic example of cooperative federalism.”(PTI file photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

PM Modi launches BJP campaigns in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:31 AM IST
The Prime Minister began his speech with the BJP’s popular slogan in the state — ‘Vetrivel Veeravel’ (victorious spear, courageous spear) — referring to the party’s ‘vetrivel yatra’ (victorious spear march) launched in November 2020 in support of the devotees of local deity Lord Muruga.
BJP national president JP Nadda speaks during the launch of 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' campaign, at the state BJP election office in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

Bengal needs a vaccine against cut-money, extortion and theft, says JP Nadda

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:13 PM IST
  • The Union government has announced that in the second phase of vaccination, people over the age of 60 years and those below 60 but above 40 and with co-morbidities will be vaccinated.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress party leader Abhishek Banerjee. (AP)
west bengal assembly election

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee takes dig at BJP’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ slogan

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:00 PM IST
"I am a Bhumiputra of this soil. I am not an outsider like you. The voters of Bengal will reject you," he said apparently referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda who held public meetings recently.
“Attended and addressed the satyagraha for fisherfolk in Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram" tweeted Shashi Tharoor
kerala assembly election

'Injustice against fishing community must be redressed': Tharoor at 'satyagraha'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • The day-long hunger strike was scheduled to end at 4 pm
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi(ANI)
west bengal assembly election

'TMC has two faces...': Owaisi after cops cancel Kolkata rally ahead of polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:41 PM IST
AIMIM chief's Kolkata rally which was scheduled for Thursday was cancelled on Wednesday night after the state police refused permission for the same.
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit West Bengal on Friday(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Rajnath Singh to visit West Bengal tomorrow

Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:17 PM IST
"Tomorrow, 26th February, I shall be in Balurghat, West Bengal for a public meeting. It will be followed by a Road Show," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.
Union home minister Amit Shah visits Maha Mrityunjay Temple at Narasimha Kshetra near Puranigudam in Nagaon district of Assam, Thursday. (PTI)
assam assembly election

Only BJP-led coalition can ensure illegal immigrant-free Assam: Amit Shah

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Launching a 188 crore project for the development of Batadrava Than, Shah slammed Congress for not doing anything for the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev despite being in power in the state for several terms
Shah said that BJP-led government, ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.(ANI/Periscope)
assam assembly election

'Congress can never form government in Assam': Amit Shah explains why

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • He also said that it was the BJP-led government, which ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.
BJP president J P Nadda.(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP claims Mamata Banerjee forced police to deny permission to Poriborton Yatra

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:15 PM IST
The rest of the programmes of BJP's National President JP Nadda are being held as per schedule.
PM Modi addressing public rally in Puducherry (ANI)
puducherry assembly election

'Was shocked': PM Modi on Rahul's remark in Puducherry on fisheries ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a jibe at the Congress leader over a false Tamil translation by then-Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy.
PM Modi at JIPMER
tamil nadu assembly election

Nations that invest in healthcare will shine, PM Modi says in Puducherry

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:51 PM IST
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi said nations that invest in healthcare will shine in future while inaugurating numerous projects in Puducherry.
BJP national president JP Nadda. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP to crowdsource WB poll manifesto; Nadda launches campaign

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:33 AM IST
The campaign, Lokkho Sonar Bangla (Aim for Sonar Bangla), was launched by the party’s national president, JP Nadda, in Kolkata. The party will send out vehicles with suggestion boxes for the public
