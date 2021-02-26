Election Commission to announce polls schedule for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam today
The Election Commission of India will announce the poll schedule for West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam on Friday. The assembly elections in the five states are slated for April and May.
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP
With 9 MPs in TN, Congress asks DMK for 54 seats in assembly polls
Tamil Nadu assembly polls: DMK, Congress fail to reach consensus on seat sharing
PM Modi launches BJP campaigns in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Bengal needs a vaccine against cut-money, extortion and theft, says JP Nadda
- The Union government has announced that in the second phase of vaccination, people over the age of 60 years and those below 60 but above 40 and with co-morbidities will be vaccinated.
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee takes dig at BJP’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ slogan
'Injustice against fishing community must be redressed': Tharoor at 'satyagraha'
- The day-long hunger strike was scheduled to end at 4 pm
'TMC has two faces...': Owaisi after cops cancel Kolkata rally ahead of polls
Rajnath Singh to visit West Bengal tomorrow
Only BJP-led coalition can ensure illegal immigrant-free Assam: Amit Shah
'Congress can never form government in Assam': Amit Shah explains why
- He also said that it was the BJP-led government, which ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.
BJP claims Mamata Banerjee forced police to deny permission to Poriborton Yatra
'Was shocked': PM Modi on Rahul's remark in Puducherry on fisheries ministry
Nations that invest in healthcare will shine, PM Modi says in Puducherry
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said nations that invest in healthcare will shine in future while inaugurating numerous projects in Puducherry.
BJP to crowdsource WB poll manifesto; Nadda launches campaign
