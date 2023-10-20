Congress releases second list of 85 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls

With this, the Congress has declared all but one candidate for elections to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh, where polling will be held on November 17. HT Image

The Congress had on Sunday released its first list of 144 candidates for the state.

The Congress replaced its candidate for the Datia assembly constituency, fielding Rajendra Bharti in place of Avadesh Nayak. He will contest against BJP candidate and Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Bharti, a former MLA, had defeated Mishra in the past but lost the last election by a slender margin.

The party also fielded Ravinder Singh Tomar from the Dimani assembly seat and he will contest against Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

From the Gwalior assembly seat, considered the bastion of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress has fielded Sunil Sharma, who had unsuccessfully contested in a bypoll against sitting MLA and minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, a known Scindia loyalist. Pradhuman Singh Tomar had switched over to the BJP along with Scindia after the last assembly polls.

