'Aloo ke chips, tomato ketchup...': Rahul Gandhi promises cluster of food parks and machine tools in Hoshiarpur

Addressing an election rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Monday that if his party, currently in power in the state, is re-elected, it will set up a ‘cluster’ through which payment is made directly to farmers for crops their produce.

“Hoshiarpur is a centre of agriculture and farm tools. Our government will work to create a cluster of food park and machine tools in Hoshiarpur. Whatever farmers produce in food park, be it potato chips or tomato ketchup, will be made here. You cultivate crop in your field, and from there, take it directly to the food processing unit,” Gandhi said, according to news agency ANI.

This would result in farmers getting paid directly for their crops, the former Congress president added.

The lawmaker from Kerala's Wayanad also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over introduction of the now-repealed central farm laws.

“For a year, Punjab's farmers stood hungry in winters as PM Modi tried to give their hard work to 2-3 billionaires. He couldn't give 2 mins of silence in Parliament to farmers who died during the protest; didn't give compensation, Congress govts in Rajasthan and Punjab govt did,” he remarked.

Assembly elections in Punjab will take place in a single-phase on February 20, while counting of votes for all 117 assembly constituencies in the border state will be held on March 10.

Congress has fielded incumbent chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as its CM face. Its primary challenger, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has picked Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann as its choice for the top job.