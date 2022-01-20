Live
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: ‘Firmly with SP-led alliance,' says Shivpal Singh Yadav
The voting for five states will be held in seven phases. The counting will take place on March 10.
Preparations for the upcoming assembly elections to five states have heated up. (File Photo)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 08:19 AM IST
The face of Congress' 'ladki hun, lad sakti hun' campaign, Priyanka Maurya is considering joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after she was denied a ticket to contest assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, acco''ding to a report by news agency ANI. Meanwhile, late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's brother Colonel Vijay Rawat (Retd), joined the BJP ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand elections.
Five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur-- are set to hold assembly elections next month. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the polling will be held in seven phases, with the first phase commencing from February 10. The voting in Uttar Pradesh assembly election will be held in all seven phases.
The last phase of the polling will take place on March 7 and the counting will take place on March 10.
In Manipur, voting will be held in two phases -- February 27 and March 3. Voters in Punjab will exercise their franchise on February 20. Both Uttarakhand and Goa will go to polls on February 14.
Follow all the updates here:
Channi, who is hoping to return to power after assembly elections next month, alleged that the raids, which began on Tuesday, were an attempt to frame him.
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi addresses a press conference on the ED raids on his nephew Bhupinder Singh, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 05:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents , Jalandhar/chandigarh
Announcing the decision, BJP president JP Nadda said the party will contest with its “NDA partners just as it has done for the Lok Sabha elections”.
BJP president JP Nadda with UP BJP in-charge Dharmendra Patel, Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel, and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (PTI / Kamal Singh)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday.
Aparna Yadav joined the BJP in the presence of UP chief minister Yogi Aditynath, BJP national president J P Nadda and other senior leaders, in New Delhi, ahead of UP elections, on Wednesday. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 05:36 AM IST
UP elections: Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during a press conference at party office in Lucknow on Wednesday. Addressing reporters, he hinted that he may contest the upcoming UP elections. (HT photo/Deepak Gupta)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 05:38 AM IST
In a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda, Rawat wrote that he wanted to dedicate his time “to ensuring the return of BJP in power in the 2022 polls”.
BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat said he will not contest the Uttarakhand elections next month.
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 05:41 AM IST
Goa elections: All the three parties are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra.
NCP leader Praful Patel with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addressing a joint press conference, in Bambolim on Wednesday. The two parties announced an alliance for the Goa elections and said Congress did not respond to their proposal of fighting the polls togethers. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 05:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents , Panaji/new Delhi
The HYV played an important role in Adityanath’s election campaigns in 2004, 2009 and 2014 and also propagated the message of Hindutva in rural areas of eastern UP.
Hindu Yuva Vahini vigilante members take part in a rally in the city of Unnao in 2017. The outfit has emerged after five years of dormancy and is seat to campaign for the UP elections. (Reuters file)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 05:39 AM IST
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the name of lawyer-turned-politician Amit Palekar as the party’s CM face for next month’s assembly elections in Goa.
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal with the party’s CM face Amit Palekar, ahead of the Goa assembly elections, in Panaji on Wednesday. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 05:34 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza , Panaji
Bhupesh Baghel, who is also the AICC senior observer for Uttar Pradesh, said no raids are being conducted in states like Uttarakhand, Goa and UP where the saffron camp is in power.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference at the Uttar Pradesh Congress office in Lucknow.(ANI)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 08:53 PM IST
The Samajwadi Party, which is eyeing a comeback in UP, suffered a latest blow on Wednesday after party patron Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP.
The TMC, which is on an expansion spree beyond Bengal, has decided not to contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, but will support the SP to oust the ruling BJP.(File photo)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 07:13 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami
, New Delhi
The announcement on part of the saffron camp was made by its national president JP Nadda, following the conclusion of a BJP central election committee (CEC) meeting earlier in the day.
BJP president JP Nadda with UP BJP in-charge Dharmendra Patel, Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel, and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (PTI / Kamal Singh)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 05:57 PM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Sohini Goswami
, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UP polls 2022: In October last year, Agarwal was elected to the post as a nominee of the ruling BJP. However, at the time, he was technically still an MLA of the Samajwadi Party.
Nitin Agarwal (right) being offered sweets by Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit after former's election as deputy speaker of the assembly on October 18, 2021 (PTI Photo)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 05:31 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said his nephew Bhupinder Singh ‘Honey’ was being tortured to take his name. "They kept the courts open till 6am,” he added.
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.(File Photo)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 05:04 PM IST
Reported by Navneet Sharma | Written by Sohini Goswami
, New Delhi
The ED raids on Punjab CM Channi's nephew and others as a part of its probe against the 'sand mafia' have triggered a major political war in Punjab, which is set to go to elections next month.
AAP leader Raghav Chadha.(HT file photo)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 04:44 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami
, New Delhi
NCP leader Praful Patel said his party made an offer to Congress to jointly contest Goa polls, but in vain. “They neither said yes nor no,” he added.
File image of NSP leader Praful Patel.
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 04:06 PM IST