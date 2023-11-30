Election Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Result predictions for Telangana, Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram soon
Exit polls 2023 live updates: Once the voting in Telangana assembly election 2023 concludes, exit poll predictions will start coming in
Exit Polls 2023 Live Updates: The predictions of who will make the major gains and who will see upsetting losses in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will start coming in after 6.30pm on Thursday evening. The results will be declared on December 3. Telangana is the last state to have elections and as the voting process of the state completes today, the exit poll window will open. Apart from Telangana, the voting in the other states took place between November 7 and November 30. Exit polls give an indication of the likely results but sometimes they get go absolutely wrong.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 11:43 AM
Election Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: ‘We will repeat Karnataka results in Telangana,’ says Revanth Reddy
Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy said the ground situation in Telangana changed a lot after Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Congress would repeat Karnataka results in Telangana.
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 11:34 AM
Election Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: How correct are exit polls?
Exit polls are not to be blindly relied on as in the recent few elections exit poll predictions have been quite off the mark. For example, a majority of the exit polls predicted a close contest between the BJP and the Congress in the Karnataka election, but did not foretell Congress victory.
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 11:27 AM
Election Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Is Telangana up for a surprise?
Incumbent BRS is eyeing the third term in the newest state Telangana, while BJP and the Congress are looking to deliver a dent in the BRS fort. The exit polls will give an inkling of whether there will be a change in Telangana this time.
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 11:21 AM
Election Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Why is there a time restriction on exit polls?
For the elections of these five states Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram, the Election Commission banned any publication of exit polls between 7am on November 7 and 6.30pm on November 30.
This takes into account the entire time period of the elections -- the first and the last day. Since publishing exit poll results while the election process is going on in another state may affect the voting trend, it is embargoed until the last vote is cast.
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 11:17 AM
Election Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: What is exit poll? How is it different from opinion poll
Exit polls are based on what voters say after they exit the poll booth. It is not opinion on who may win and who may lose – as what happens in opinion polls.
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 11:12 AM
Election Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Where to watch Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram exit polls
There are several survey agencies that conduct exit polls by interviewing the voters after they exit the poll booth. They will post their results on social media or on television channels with which they have tied up