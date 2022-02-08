Nitin Gadkari to release BJP's manifesto for Goa Assembly polls today

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will release Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the Goa Assembly Polls on Tuesday.

Notably, the party had held back its manifesto scheduled to be released on Sunday following the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

As per a press release issued by the BJP, Gadkari will arrive at Dabolim Airport at 11 am today and leave for Panaji. The Party has scheduled the manifesto's release in the capital city at 12:30 pm, added the release.

Minister of State for Tourism and Ports Shripad Naik, BJP Goa Election In-charge and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh who is also Election Co-Incharge of Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP State President Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Goa Desk Incharge CT Ravi, and several central and state leaders will be present on the occasion, as per the statement.

After releasing the poll manifesto, Gadkari will proceed to attend various campaign programmes slated for the day. He will address a public meeting at Pernem Bus Stand at 5 pm to boost the campaign trail of BJP's Pernem candidate Pravin Arlekar.

Gadkari will then proceed for Thivim to address a public meeting at Sirsai ground at 6 pm. Nilkant Halarnkar is the BJP candidate from this constituency.

At 7:30 pm, Gadkari will address a rally near Ganpati Mandir, Siolim. Dayanand Mandrekar is contesting from the Siolim constituency.

Tulsidas Gawas, Vishwanath Khalap and Narayan Mandrekar are appointed as Incharges for the public meetings at Pernem, Thivim and Siolim constituencies respectively.

Gadkari will conclude his day-long campaign programmes and leave for Dabolim Airport the same day.