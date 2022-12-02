Gujarat polls 2022 LIVE: ‘Congress blames EVMs, has accepted defeat,’ says PM

A turnout of more than 63% was recorded on Thursday as Gujarat voted in the first round of polling for its assembly election, with the second and final round scheduled for December 5, followed by the counting of votes three days later. As many as 89 seats across nineteen districts went to polls in the first phase of assembly election in the home state of PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. The state has total 182 assembly segments.

The ruling BJP has been in power here since 1995, and is hoping for a seventh straight term. However, the bipolar BJP-Congress fight has turned triangular, as the AAP is also in the fray.