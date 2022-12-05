Amit Shah's appeal to young voters with son Jay Shah by his side

In his home state of Gujarat amid polling for the second phase of assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his family on Monday offered prayers at a temple in Ahmedabad after casting their votes. Shah's son and BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary Jay Shah also attended the prayers offering, news agency ANI reported. "I appeal to everyone to vote, especially the first-time voters -- the young girls and boys should vote," Shah said after casting his vote in Ahmedabad's Naranpura.

The second phase of Gujarat assembly election has seen a number of heavyweight voters including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, along with other celebrity voters including Irfan Pathan, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

The second and the final phase of the election has seen a 19 per cent voter turnout till 11 am, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data. Earlier, the poll body had raised concerns over the apathy of the city voters after the first phase of election. Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar are among the cities to record lower voter turnout than the state's average of 63.3 per cent.

The polling is being conducted for a total of 93 out of 182 assembly seats across 14 districts of central Gujarat in its second phase. On December 1, the election was held for 89 assembly seats and the results for both the phases are due December 8.