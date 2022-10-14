Himachal assembly election 2022: Postal ballots for 80+, disabled voters; process to be videographer
Assembly Election 2022: CEC Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections and said for those above 80 years or with disabilities, the facility of voting will be at the comfort of their home.
Assembly Election 2022: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced that it will provide a postal ballot facility for octogenarians and persons with disabilities and videograph the entire process for a “free and fair” election in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, the voting of which will be held on November 12. “Postal ballots will be available for people above 80 years, persons with disabilities and Covid-19 patients,” said chief minister commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
“For the first time in these elections… without compromising the secrecy of the vote, the facility of voting will be at the comfort of their home,” he said.
The commissioner said that ECI volunteers will personally visit each house of voters to collect the ballots and the entire process will be documented in the form of a video to avoid any chances of misconduct or electoral fraud.
Polling agents will also be informed in advance so that no one cries foul later, Kumar noted.
Additionally, each polling station will have ramps, volunteers, drinking water, bathroom and other necessary facilities, the CEC said, adding that all polling stations are being tried to be organised on the ground floor.
The voting in the hill state will be held in a single phase on November 12 and the counting of votes will be conducted on December 8.
The commission, however, did not announce the dates for elections in the Gujarat assembly, the term of which ends February 18 next year.
