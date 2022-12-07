Ahead of poll result, Himachal Congress expels 30 leaders for anti-party activities

A day before the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election held last month, the Congress in the state on Wednesday expelled 30 office-bearers of its Chopal block committee for anti-party activities.

Acting on a resolution passed by the block committee, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh expelled the functionaries from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

The expelled members included vice president Dhiren Singh Chauhan and Santosh Dogra.

Exit polls had on Monday predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats.

The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Both BJP and Congress, however, have claimed that they will get more than 40 seats of the total 68.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap said heavy voting by the women electorate and the overall 76.61 per cent polling in the assembly elections was an indication that the saffron party would again form the government in the state.

Congress general secretary Naresh Chauhan too claimed that the grand-old party will get a majority in the assembly and the results would be much more favourable for it than projected in exit polls.

“Wait for two days for results to be out. The situation would be clear and the Congress would get more than 40 seats,” he told media persons.

(With inputs from agencies)

