Himachal Pradesh: Rain, snow forecast on poll counting day

Rain and snow are forecast in Himachal Pradesh on poll counting day on Thursday.

Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region from Wednesday night, causing rain and snowfall in isolated pockets of the mid and high hills on December 8 and 9.

Though the higher reaches have been experiencing mild snowfall at regular intervals, the weather has been largely dry and cold in the rest of the state for over a month.

The long dry spell has left farmers worried as wheat sowing has been delayed in the state.

Paul said that there had been no appreciable change in the day and night temperatures in the state since Tuesday and the minimum and maximum temperatures were in the normal range.

Due to the dry spell, nights have been warmer at the hill stations of Shimla, Dalhousie and Kufri, than the lower hills and plains of the state.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, was the coldest in the state, recording a night temperature of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius followed by minus 5 degrees in Kukumseri and 0 degree in Kalpa in Kinnaur district.

Manali was cold at 1 degree Celsius, while Sundernagar recorded a low of 1.2 degrees Celsius, Bhunter 0.9, Reckong Peo 2.1, Solan 2.4, Hamirpur 2.8, Mandi 3.5 and Una 5 degrees, respectively.

State capital Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees, Kufri and Palampur 4.5 degrees each, Dalhousie 7.3 degrees, Narkanda 4 degrees, and Dharamshala 7.4 degrees.

