Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Watch live online telecast of counting of votes

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: The counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election will begin at 8am concluding the intense poll campaign between the Bharatiya Janata Party – which is hoping to change the trend of not electing the same government for a consecutive term – and the Congress which is banking on its '10 guarantees' in its manifesto to form the government with full majority in the hill state. The emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the third major political force in the state further intensified the electoral battle.

Exit polls predicted a return for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, even as the Congress is expected to give it a close competition.

The elections to 68 assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12. Around 75.6 per cent polling percentage was recorded.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022: Where to watch live telecast online?

The Election Commission of India will start releasing real-time updates on its website -- https://eci.gov.in/ or http://www.eciresults.nic.in/ -- as well as on the app at 8am and the early trends will start emerging by 10am.

Additionally, you can watch the live telecast of the Gujarat Assembly election results on various news channels like ABP news, Zee news, Aaj Tak and others.

