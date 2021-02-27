Online nomination, more polling booths: How election commission plans to hold Assembly polls during Covid-19
When the election commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in four states and one union territory, it also informed about the steps being taken to ensure smooth polling during Covid-19.
After Bihar Assembly polls, this is yet another electoral exercise taking place during the pandemic.
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora said that arrangements will be put in place for candidates to file their nominations online, adding that voting will be allowed for an additional hour, keeping in mind Covid-19 safety guidelines.
Arora further said that due to social distancing norms, the number of polling stations have gone up to 1.1 lakh in West Bengal, where election will be held in eight phases. On an average, over 12,000 poling stations would go for polls in each of the eight phases in the state, said Arora.
"Everyone on election duty for the upcoming polls will be vaccinated against Covid-19 before polling day," said the chief election commissioner.
He said door-to-door campaigning will be restricted to five persons, including the candidate, while roadshows will be allowed with a maximum of five vehicles.
According to Arora, the nationwide vaccination drive has made the situation more conducive for conducting elections and the Union health ministry has declared everyone on poll duty as frontline workers for vaccination purposes.
Voting will take place for 126 seats in Assam, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal, 140 in Kerala and 30 in Puducherry.
Around 187 million people across these states and union territory in southern and eastern India will vote in 824 assembly seats for a month starting March 27. Votes in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be counted on May 2, said Arora.
In poll-bound Bengal, CM Mamata showers last minute sops in bid to woo voters
- The ECI around 4:30 pm on Friday announced the poll dates for four states, including West Bengal, and the UT of Puducherry. With the announcement of the polls the MCC came into force barring any new announcements by the government.
With new regional parties in the fray, Assam looks at three-cornered contest
- Election to 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of polling would be on March 27 for 47 seats, second on April 1 for 39 seats, and third on April 6 for 40 seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
West Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu rush to announce last-minute sops
- The model code of conduct, which comes into effect immediately after poll dates are announced by the Election Commission, prohibits governments from making any welfare announcements
- The top election official highlighted that several election bodies across democracies faced a tough predicament last year.
