At Congress 'satyagraha', Shashi Tharoor says injustice against fishing community must be redressed
- The day-long hunger strike was scheduled to end at 4 pm
Congress Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Thaoor, attended the ‘satyagraha’ organised by the party in Poonthura, a fishing hamlet in Kerala. The ‘satyagraha’ was launched by Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala to demand removal of state fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma after an alleged deep sea fishing deal between the government and a US-based firm.
“Attended and addressed the satyagraha for fisherfolk in Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram, where Opposition Leader Ramesh @chennithala is on hunger strike. The injustice meted out to the fishing community by both Central & State governments must be redressed,” tweeted Tharoor.
The day-long hunger strike was scheduled to end at 4 pm. Chennithala also demanded a judicial probe into the alleged conspiracy behind the controversial agreement and remove the reported changes made in favour of the firm, EMCC International, in the fisheries' policy of the state.
After coming under pressure from opposition, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government on Wednesday cancelled two memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with the company and also ordered an internal inquiry under principal secretary T K Jose. However, the Congress-led opposition has termed the inquiry “unacceptable” and demanded a judicial probe be initiated.
"The probe ordered by the government under principal secretary T K Jose is not acceptable. Because he is the secretary and can a deal be signed in the state without the knowledge of the secretary and the Chief Minister?" Chennithala told reporters on Thursday.
The Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation had signed two MoUs worth ₹2,950 crore with EMCC International. Another MoU signed with the same firm for ₹5,000 crore was also dropped.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala to drop anti-CAA, Sabarimala stir cases ahead of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spiteful, vengeful politics of Rahul Gandhi: Smriti Irani on ‘north-south’ row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi reiterates claim about fisheries ministry, this time in Kerala
- It was not clear what his comment meant—whether he would create a new fisheries ministry or carve out a separate one from the existing one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
98 CPI members join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pop stars commenting on farmers' issue, but govt is not interested: Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atmosphere in Kerala is favourable towards BJP, says V Muraleedharan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi on two-day visit to Kerala, to participate in tractor rally
- On Monday, Gandhi will inaugurate Kudumbashree Sangamon at Poothadi, a village near Kenichira in Wayanad at 10 am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ready to be chief minister if BJP wins in Kerala, says E Sreedharan
- Sreedharan said that he is "certainly" ready to be the chief minister if the party wants him to be after coming to power.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate 'Vijaya Yathra' on Feb 21 in poll-bound Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will bring law on Sabarimala if voted into power, says UDF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Wayanad on Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress high command summons 3 top Kerala leaders to Delhi
- There are also reports that some of the slighted leaders like Professor KV Thomas were planning to leave the party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox