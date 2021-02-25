At Congress 'satyagraha', Shashi Tharoor says injustice against fishing community must be redressed

Congress Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Thaoor, attended the ‘satyagraha’ organised by the party in Poonthura, a fishing hamlet in Kerala. The ‘satyagraha’ was launched by Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala to demand removal of state fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma after an alleged deep sea fishing deal between the government and a US-based firm.

“Attended and addressed the satyagraha for fisherfolk in Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram, where Opposition Leader Ramesh ⁦@chennithala⁩ is on hunger strike. The injustice meted out to the fishing community by both Central & State governments must be redressed,” tweeted Tharoor.

The day-long hunger strike was scheduled to end at 4 pm. Chennithala also demanded a judicial probe into the alleged conspiracy behind the controversial agreement and remove the reported changes made in favour of the firm, EMCC International, in the fisheries' policy of the state.

After coming under pressure from opposition, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government on Wednesday cancelled two memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with the company and also ordered an internal inquiry under principal secretary T K Jose. However, the Congress-led opposition has termed the inquiry “unacceptable” and demanded a judicial probe be initiated.

"The probe ordered by the government under principal secretary T K Jose is not acceptable. Because he is the secretary and can a deal be signed in the state without the knowledge of the secretary and the Chief Minister?" Chennithala told reporters on Thursday.

The Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation had signed two MoUs worth ₹2,950 crore with EMCC International. Another MoU signed with the same firm for ₹5,000 crore was also dropped.