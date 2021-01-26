IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / Kerala Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Wayanad on Wednesday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Wayanad on Wednesday

The Congress high command had recently summoned Chandy and two other top leaders of Kerala to Delhi to discuss recent local body debacle and possible re-jig in the state unit ahead of assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:12 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit his constituency Wayanad in Kerala for two days starting Wednesday. The visit comes in the wake of Assembly elections in the state in April-May.

According to new agency ANI, the Kerala unit of the Congress party has sent a proposal urging Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to campaign for the polls.

Last week, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) constituted the election management and strategy committee, reported ANI. Party leader Oommen Chandy was appointed as the chairman of the committee, the news agency further said.

Other members of the committee include Mullappally Ramachandran, Ramesh Chennithala, KC Venugopal, Tariq Anwar, K Muraleedharan, VM Sudheeren, K Sudhakaran, Kodikunnil Suresh and Dr Shashi Tharoor.

"This committee shall meet frequently to discuss matters related to electioneering, co-ordination, and formulation of election strategies," general secretary KC Venugopal had said in a release.

The Congress high command had recently summoned Chandy and two other top leaders of Kerala to Delhi to discuss recent local body debacle and possible re-jig in the state unit ahead of assembly elections.

For Congress, Kerala is a crucial state. In the last Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had won 19 out of 20 seats and going by the poll history of the state, where incumbents never get a chance to continue in power, it may be the turn of the UDF but local body results really worry the party. It failed to make use of mounting corruption charges, high-profile gold smuggling case and narcotic drug allegation against the son of a senior ruling party leader, the party feels.

Many youth and women leaders have also sought more representation to them. They cite the recent appointment of 21-year-old Arya Rajendran as the Mayor of prestigious Thiruvananthapuram Corporation by the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist). But many old war horses said winability should be the sole criteria while selecting candidates and it should be a proper mix of seasoned and new leaders.

The youngsters feel that Rahul Gandhi will have a decisive say in selection of candidates. The party is unlikely to project a leader but it may ask Chandy to take a proactive role in the election.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi wayanad kerala kerala elections
app
Close
e-paper
The Congress called the strike in support of the 12-point charter of demands that included proper health services at the Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital, the state’s lone dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Agartala and other Covid Care Centres, giving <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh to the kin of Covid-19 victims and withdrawal of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s anti-media remark. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
The Congress called the strike in support of the 12-point charter of demands that included proper health services at the Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital, the state’s lone dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Agartala and other Covid Care Centres, giving 10 lakh to the kin of Covid-19 victims and withdrawal of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s anti-media remark. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
kerala assembly election

Congress high command summons 3 top Kerala leaders to Delhi

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • There are also reports that some of the slighted leaders like Professor KV Thomas were planning to leave the party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP