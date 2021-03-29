Piyush Goyal says BJP will implement CAA in Kerala, slams govt over corruption

Launching a fresh attack on the Kerala government just days before voting in assembly elections, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that if voted to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the state and assured that it does not hurt anyone living in the state legitimately, according to news agency ANI.

The minister also took a dig at chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government over corruption. “The issue today in Kerala is the corruption of LDF, gold scam, persecution of Hindus,” the minister was quoted as saying by ANI in Kochi.

The remark comes in the backdrop of the Kerala government announcing a judicial inquiry against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday alleging that it was trying to implicate the CM in the gold smuggling case. Several BJP leaders including national president JP Nadda and defence minister Rajnath Singh have slammed the state government for challenging the federal structure.

“It is an unfortunate development. How can a state government initiate probe against central agencies? It is against the federal structure of the country,” Singh said on Sunday, while Nadda alleged that the chief minister is scared and that is why he is making wild allegations against the Union government and central agencies.

Goyal, who holds the railway ministry portfolio, said that the Centre is keen on implementing the Sabarimala rail connectivity project. He, however, added, “When I see the state of various rail projects in Kerala, I wonder if they (state government) will ever allow Sabarimala to be connected.”

Earlier on Sunday too, parties had raked up the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and contentious Sabarimala temple issues in the state which led to a war of words between the ruling CPI(M) and BJP. While the defence minister said the CAA was necessary to address the woes of persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan whereas Vijayan in a poll rally asserted that the defence minister’s statement was a challenge to the minority community.

Kerala goes to polls in a single phase on April 1 and the votes will be counted on May 2.

