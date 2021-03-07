IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / Why did ‘Metro Man’ Sreedharan become a politician at 88? The BJP leader answers
Sreedharan has, however, requested the BJP to allot him a constituency that is not far away from his home town Ponnani.(ANI Photo)
Sreedharan has, however, requested the BJP to allot him a constituency that is not far away from his home town Ponnani.(ANI Photo)
kerala assembly election

Why did ‘Metro Man’ Sreedharan become a politician at 88? The BJP leader answers

Sreedharan, who is often asked reasons behind his decision to join politics at the age of 88, said on Sunday he had 'enough energy to work'. He was addressing the party’s Kerala Vijay Yatra in the Shangumugham area.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:52 PM IST

India's 'Metro Man’ Elattuvalapil Sreedharan had announced on February 18 that he would be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Kerala. On February 25, Sreedharan was formally inducted into the BJP in the presence of its Kerala unit chief K Surendran and said that it was one of the greatest moments of his life.

Sreedharan, who is often asked reasons behind his decision to join politics at the age of 88, said on Sunday he had 'enough energy to work'. He was addressing the party’s Kerala Vijay Yatra in the Shangumugham area. “Many people ask me why I entered politics at this age. My answer is I worked on many projects for the country. At this age too, I have enough energy to work and I want to use it for the development of Kerala. That's why I joined the BJP,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

This comment of the BJP leader comes after his remarks on March 4 when he had said that it was the ‘mental’ age rather than the ‘physical’ age that decided on what responsibilities one should opt for. “Mentally, I am very alert and young. So far, I don’t have any issues with health. I don’t think health will be much of an issue. I will not be working as a normal politician. I will continue to work like a technocrat,” the ‘Metro Man’ said while paying a visit to the Palarivattom flyover in Kochi.


Sreedharan has, however, requested the BJP to allot him a constituency that is not far away from his home town Ponnani. He expressed confidence the BJP will be elected to power in Kerala and said on March 4 that he was expecting a huge victory in the elections. “People know very well what is good for them and what is good for the state. I am very confident they will elect the BJP to power,” he had said.

Sreedharan has been credited for his work in transforming the country’s public transportation system. He has played a crucial role in the setting up of the Kolkata Metro and the Delhi Metro and has also been felicitated with several national and international awards.

Also Read| Amit Shah visits Kerala as Vijayan govt battles to rid gold smuggling taint

However, his entry into politics has evoked mixed reactions among the political fraternity. While the BJP has highlighted his achievements as a technocrat and said that the ‘New Kerala’ under his leadership would pave the way towards an effective and efficient state government; the Congress has said that his impact in politics would be minimal as the BJP has very less presence among the state’s public.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly is set to be held on April 6 and the counting of votes would take place on May 2. More than 26.7 million voters would elect the candidates for the 15th legislative assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
e sreedharan bjp kerala kerala assembly election 2021
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
kerala assembly election

‘Healthy competition’ between UDF, LDF to scam people of Kerala: Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:15 PM IST
The Union home minister also targeted the Kerala chief minister, who said on Saturday that the Centre is using investigation agencies for political vendetta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sreedharan has, however, requested the BJP to allot him a constituency that is not far away from his home town Ponnani.(ANI Photo)
Sreedharan has, however, requested the BJP to allot him a constituency that is not far away from his home town Ponnani.(ANI Photo)
kerala assembly election

Why did ‘Metro Man’ Sreedharan become a politician at 88? The BJP leader answers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Sreedharan, who is often asked reasons behind his decision to join politics at the age of 88, said on Sunday he had 'enough energy to work'. He was addressing the party’s Kerala Vijay Yatra in the Shangumugham area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (L), LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan, State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac during the release of the LDF manifesto, ahead of the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Feb 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000122A)(PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (L), LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan, State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac during the release of the LDF manifesto, ahead of the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Feb 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000122A)(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Parties scramble to finish seat-sharing talks as polls approach in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • The only state where the party is in power the CPI(M) is playing all its cards to rewrite the poll history of the state-- in the last three decades the state has never given a second chance to the incumbent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Chennithala denied allegations that the Congress party has weakened in Kerala. In picture - Chennithala (extreme left) arrives for a meeting with the party leaders.(PTI)
Ramesh Chennithala denied allegations that the Congress party has weakened in Kerala. In picture - Chennithala (extreme left) arrives for a meeting with the party leaders.(PTI)
india news

Kerala Assembly Poll 2021: Congress says UDF seat-sharing talks on ‘last lap’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST
“Seat sharing talks are progressing. We are on the last lap. We will finalise the list by today or tomorrow," Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Metro Man' E Sreedharan speaks after formally joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).(PTI)
Metro Man' E Sreedharan speaks after formally joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Technocrat, Metro Man, Padma Shri awardee: E Sreedharan’s many faces

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • Under Sreedharan’s leadership, all scheduled sections of DMRC were completed by mid-1997, which was before the target date. After 16 years of service in DMRC, Sreedharan retired in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 88-year-old Sreedharan, who is known for his role in setting up the Delhi Metro, announced on February 18 that he will join the BJP.(ANi Photo)
The 88-year-old Sreedharan, who is known for his role in setting up the Delhi Metro, announced on February 18 that he will join the BJP.(ANi Photo)
kerala assembly election

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan is BJP’s CM face in Kerala: State BJP chief

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:19 PM IST
The election to the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The EC should take action against the investigating agency for violating the code of conduct," the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said.(HT File photo )
"The EC should take action against the investigating agency for violating the code of conduct," the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said.(HT File photo )
kerala assembly election

Kerala CM writes to CEC, accuses ED of violating model code of conduct

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:08 AM IST
In a letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner, the Chief Minister said that the ED summoned KIIFB officials as per the political interests of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI leader Binoy Viswam (left) during the coclusion of the southern leg of the LDF's Vikasana Munnetta Jataha in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI leader Binoy Viswam (left) during the coclusion of the southern leg of the LDF's Vikasana Munnetta Jataha in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: LDF releases its election campaign slogan

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:12 PM IST
CPI (M) Kerala State secretary A Vijayaraghan handed over the tagline for the campaign to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a function at the party headquarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A host of BJP national leaders will visit Kerala to partake in the Vijaya Yatra rally in various districts which includes - Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.(AFP)
A host of BJP national leaders will visit Kerala to partake in the Vijaya Yatra rally in various districts which includes - Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.(AFP)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: BJP hopes to win all 14 seats in Thiruvananthapuram district

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:50 PM IST
While speaking to ANI, Thiruvananthapuram BJP district president VV Rajesh said that the cadre is well prepared for Kerala Assembly polls 2021 and the party is getting support in rural areas due to the development works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There will be 40,771 polling stations in the state of Kerala.(PTI Photo)
There will be 40,771 polling stations in the state of Kerala.(PTI Photo)
kerala assembly election

298 polling booths in Kerala's naxal hit areas to get one hour less polling time

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Chief electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena said the Election Commission has identified 298 polling booths in the state which are situated in the naxal affected areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is hoping to buck the trend and retain power on the basis of its tenure — it has cited citing the creation of new public sector units and infrastructure development as achievements. (ANI file photo)
The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is hoping to buck the trend and retain power on the basis of its tenure — it has cited citing the creation of new public sector units and infrastructure development as achievements. (ANI file photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly polls: Covid fight in focus as Left, UDF battle it out

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:58 AM IST
The elections are crucial for the LDF, with Kerala being the solitary communist bastion after the fall of the Left government in Tripura. For the Congress, a victory in the state would offer a balm after a bunch of electoral (and post-electoral) reverses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, said Kerala will go to polls on April 6. (ANI)
Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, said Kerala will go to polls on April 6. (ANI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly election to be held on April 6; LDF, UDF in direct contest

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The elections are crucial for the incumbent LDF, since Kerala remains the only Communist bastion in the country after the fall of the Left government in Tripura
READ FULL STORY
Close
The elections will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.(PTI)
The elections will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly election 2021 to be held on April 6, counting on May 2

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • The LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress has held power in the state alternately over the last four decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan being garlanded as he formally joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Malappuram,(PTI)
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan being garlanded as he formally joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Malappuram,(PTI)
kerala assembly election

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP

ANI, Malappuram
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Sreedharan joined the party during BJP's ongoing Vijaya Yatra led by Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Attended and addressed the satyagraha for fisherfolk in Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram" tweeted Shashi Tharoor
“Attended and addressed the satyagraha for fisherfolk in Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram" tweeted Shashi Tharoor
kerala assembly election

'Injustice against fishing community must be redressed': Tharoor at 'satyagraha'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • The day-long hunger strike was scheduled to end at 4 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP