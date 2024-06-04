 Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency: BJP's G Kishan Reddy wins with over 49,000 margin - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency: BJP's G Kishan Reddy wins with over 49,000 margin

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 06:56 PM IST

Secunderabad's BJP candidate G Kishan Reddy won with 4,73,012 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader G Kishan Reddy won from Telangana's Secunderabad constituency with 4,73,012 votes. He won with a margin of over 49,000 votes.

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy (PTI)
Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy (PTI)

Reddy posted on X, “𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱 for giving me yet another term to serve the constituency. I bow to the people for their unwavering faith in me to serve them once again. With renewed commitment, I pledge to prioritize the welfare of the people and the development of our city. I would also like to express my gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and @BJP4India President Adarniya Shri @JPNadda ji for their confidence in me as a candidate from Secunderabad. Appreciation to our extraordinary Karyakartas who played an indispensable role during the campaign, inspiring people to exercise their right to vote. My Gratitude 🙏”

Reddy was running against Congress candidate D Nagender, who got 4,23,068 votes, according to the Election Commission website. The Lok Sabha elections in the state were held in one phase on May 13.

Reddy is currently the BJP's Telangana president and the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Development of the North Eastern Region.

He has been a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1980. He has represented the Secunderabad constituency in the Lok Sabha since 2019. In 2009, he served as the floor leader of the BJP in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly but stepped down when he was elected as the state BJP president of the former Andhra Pradesh. He was the first state president of Telangana BJP from 2014 to 2016 and was reappointed as Telangana BJP president on July 4, 2023.

In 2019, he was elected as an MP for the Secunderabad constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Reddy was born in Timmapur village in Rangareddy district, Telangana, to G. Swamy Reddy and Andalamma.

News / Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha Election / Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency: BJP's G Kishan Reddy wins with over 49,000 margin
© 2024 HindustanTimes
