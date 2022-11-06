Munugode bypoll: KCR's party wins in Telangana after close fight with BJP

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana on Sunday won the high-voltage bypoll to Munugode assembly segment. TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy defeated his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy. Congress nominee was Palvai Sravanthi.

At the end of the 14th round, the TRS secured a majority of 10,147 votes over the BJP candidate. The counting of votes polled in the by-election to the Munugode assembly constituency in Nalgonda district began amid tight security.

Over 93 per cent polling was reported in the bypoll held on November 3 which was necessitated after the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party in August.

TRS workers burst into celebrations at the party headquarters in Hyderabad as their candidate continued to lead over the BJP rival.

