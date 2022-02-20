26.9 lakh Ludhiana voters to exercise their franchise today

A 26.9 lakh-strong electorate in Ludhiana will decide the fate of 175 candidates in fray for the 14 assembly seats in the district as Punjab goes to the polls on Sunday.

The district has a total of 14.3 lakh male, 12.5 lakh female and 128 third gender voters who will exercise their franchise at 2,965 polling stations.

Polling will start from 8am and continue till 6pm.

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner (DC-cum-DEO) Varinder Kumar Sharma urged all voters to exercise their franchise without any fear, while stating that all arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful, free, fair and transparent elections.

Interacting with mediapersons at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, the DEO said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed the use of EPIC (electronic photo identity card) or 11 alternative identity documents (see box) for the voters to cast their votes. But he appealed to voters to carry the most authentic and preferred identity card, which is EPIC or voter identity card, as the first choice because 100% voters have already been issued their EPIC or voter cards.

The DEO said that if the voters bring their authenticated voter slip, along with any of these identity cards, then it will ensure that the voters do not face any sort of problem in finding their names in the voter list. It will help in exercising their franchise freely. He also asked the voters to cast their vote enthusiastically without any sort of fear.

He also clarified that the voter slips have been prepared so that it could be used for voter awareness. He clarified that photo voter slip would not be accepted as identity card for voting.

He warned that there would be zero tolerance for hooliganism and they would not shy away from registering an FIR against such persons. He also warned of strict action if any person tries to disrupt peace and communal harmony in any part of Ludhiana by using muscle power. “Such persons would be dealt with strictly and put behind bars,” he warned.

82 companies deployed

He said 82 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed in Ludhiana. He said in three assembly constituencies --namely Ludhiana (South), Atam Nagar and Ludhiana (Central)-- central paramilitary forces have been deployed in all booths while whereas strict vigil would be kept in some parts of Gill constituency, where an untoward incident had taken place a few days ago. He said that central paramilitary forces, five quick-reaction teams in each constituency and other forces have been deployed in remaining constituencies of Ludhiana. He said these teams will be headed by senior commandant-level officers of paramilitary forces, DCP-level, ADCP/SP level, ACP/DSP level officers.

He said that 235 sector officers/magistrates have also been deployed in the district and they will be accompanied by police personnel and videographers. These teams will keep patrolling their respective polling booths so that no untoward incident takes place.

Pink polling booths set up

To encourage participation of women in the entire polling process, Ludhiana has set up 14 ‘pink polling booths’ in the district.

DEO-cum-DC Varinder Kumar Sharma said these 14 polling booths have been set up in all 14 Vidhan Sabha constituencies (one in each constituency) and will be exclusively managed by all-women teams. He said the entire staff in such polling booths, including the polling staff, police and security personnel, would be women.

He said that polling booths would be distinguished by its pink design, including pink walls and table covers.

Envisioning this instrumental step, he said the move would help break gender stereotypes that women employees are usually reluctant in carrying out election duties.

The DC also interacted with four women namely Anita Deora, Jasvir Kaur, Rajni and Payal who themselves volunteered to form an all-women polling station in Dakha constituency.

The district administration has also set up 14 polling booths for persons with disability (PwD), along with 178 model polling booths in the district.