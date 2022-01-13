Nearly 2.8 lakh people send names for Punjab CM after Kejriwal launches number

Nearly 2.8 lakh people sent their preferences for Punjab chief ministerial candidate after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day issued a number where names of choices for the post can be sent.

During a press conference, Kejriwal launched a number - 7074870748, which is open till 5pm of January 17. He said that people can send their suggestions on the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, even as he clarified that he is not in the race.

“This is for the first time in history that a party is asking people of a state for their CM choice,” Kejriwal added.

The AAP chief was accompanied by party's Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann and its state election in-charge Raghav Chadha.

Speaking at the press conference, Kejriwal said that Mann is “very dear” to him and like a “younger brother."

“I was also sitting in the room saying that we should make Bhagwant Mann the chief ministerial candidate, but he said that no, we should ask people,” the Delhi chief minister said, adding that the “ritual” of choosing the candidate behind closed doors needs to be stopped.

Punjab will go into polls on February 14 and the counting of the same will take place on March 10. The AAP, which is the primary opposition in the border state, is aiming to form a government.

