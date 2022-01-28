Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab assembly polls: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates seek common poll symbol
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly polls: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates seek common poll symbol

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’s parliamentary wing head Prem Singh Bhangu said they have asked the EC to give a common symbol to all candidates nominated by their morcha to contest the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a joint application filed by all candidates of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) before the chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, it has demanded a common symbol be granted to them in the upcoming assembly polls scheduled for February 20.

According to SSM’s parliamentary wing head Prem Singh Bhangu, the rectifications has been done in the application and the party is waiting for the registration. “Meanwhile, as we are waiting for the registration, we have asked the EC to give a common symbol to all candidates nominated by our morcha to contest the upcoming polls,” said Bhangu.

Reportedly, CEO, Punjab, S Karuna Raju has referred the matter to the EC in New Delhi. The SSM has given the option of a tractor, tractor-trailer or a trolley as a poll symbol.

Bhangu added that the time to file the nominations is already running out as it has to be filed by the candidates latest by February 1. “Practically, we have four days left to file the papers. So we want that we are given a common symbol,” said Bhangu. He added that 70 candidates nominated by the SSM have given in writing and have submitted the names of other candidates also.

Friday, January 28, 2022
