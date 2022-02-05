Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab polls: CM’s nephew amassed wealth during his 111-day tenure, says AAP
Punjab polls: CM's nephew amassed wealth during his 111-day tenure, says AAP

AAP Raghav Chadha alleged that the income tax return of Honey for the period from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, showed his annual turnover as 18.77 lakh but things changed after Channi became the CM and there were crores of rupees in cash.
Published on Feb 05, 2022
HT Correspondent

Addressing a press conference, Chadha said the VIP security provided to Channi’s nephew was proof of the close proximity between the two. “If Channi wasn’t close to his nephew, why was Honey provided with VIP security?” he asked. The AAP leader also alleged that the income tax return of Honey for the period from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, showed his annual turnover as 18.77 lakh but things changed after Channi became the CM and there were crores of rupees in cash.

“Even if we assume that the ED raids at the house of Channi’s relative were politically influenced, the question arises about the sources of 10 crore cash, luxury vehicles, etc,” he said.

Chadha declared that action would be taken against all the culprits involved in the sand mafia if the party comes to power in the state.

Saturday, February 05, 2022
